Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,574 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 254,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 150,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.