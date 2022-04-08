Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.03. 80,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

