Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,001 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. 601,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

