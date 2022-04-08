Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 482,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 809,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,506. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

