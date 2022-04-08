Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.02 and last traded at $80.94. Approximately 3,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 97,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $57,573,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $11,281,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.