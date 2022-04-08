Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 188,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 73,513 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 241,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,656,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,175. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

