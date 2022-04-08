MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$0.20 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TSE LABS opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

