Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CFO Sells $5,996,400.00 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 2,675,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,292. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

