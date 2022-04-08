Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.34

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $9.35. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 2,045 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

