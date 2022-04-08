Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $219.18 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $219.18 million and $5.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,790,100 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

