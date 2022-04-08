McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.36. 4,040,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

