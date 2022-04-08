Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’s business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide the company predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. On the flip side, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to poor performance of the Outside the U.S. segment. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined in the past year”

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.