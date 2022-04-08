MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $37,008.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,763.57 or 1.00155122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00065076 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00261926 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00323803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

