Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.07. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Materion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Materion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Materion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

