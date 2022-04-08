Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $56.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Masco traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 73168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Masco by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

