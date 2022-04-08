Masco (NYSE:MAS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Masco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Masco by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,583,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

