Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Masco also reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.21. 26,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,410. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

