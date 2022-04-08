Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $167.10. 8,000,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,247,047. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

