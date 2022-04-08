Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,162 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,006.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 94,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85,614 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

