Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 533 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

