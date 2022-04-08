Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Shares of MKFG opened at $3.99 on Friday. Markforged has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

