Mark A. Wheeler Purchases 400 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) COO Mark A. Wheeler acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $16,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

YORW stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $570.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in York Water by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in York Water by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

