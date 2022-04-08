Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $69,590,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $37.95. 2,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

