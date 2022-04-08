Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,287 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 10,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

