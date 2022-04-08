Marcum Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 1,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. 451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.17.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

