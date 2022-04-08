Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 220 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average of $177.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

