Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

