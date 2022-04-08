MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of MNSB opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. Analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

