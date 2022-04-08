Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

MHNC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 3,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

