Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sells 15,805 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 91,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,679. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -421.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnite by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

