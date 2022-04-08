Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $17.80

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $17.41. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $854.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

