MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Lowered to $21.50 at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAG. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.42.

MAG Silver stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.28 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

