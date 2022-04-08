Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $8.97. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 69,843 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $303.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

