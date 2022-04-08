Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.46. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 120,934 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$116.82 million and a P/E ratio of -153.33.
Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.