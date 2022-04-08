Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.46. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 120,934 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$116.82 million and a P/E ratio of -153.33.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

