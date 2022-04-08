LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €807.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €807.00 ($886.81) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €780.82 ($858.04).

MC stock opened at €624.00 ($685.71) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €653.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €675.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

