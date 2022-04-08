Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.70. 760,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,865. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.87.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

