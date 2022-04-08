Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

Lucid Group stock opened at 22.32 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,633,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,688,000 after buying an additional 5,046,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after buying an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.