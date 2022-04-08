Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$299.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.