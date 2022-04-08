LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.22

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 15986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 206,440 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.