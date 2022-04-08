Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $84.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

LPX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 1,376,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,785 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,512 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,750,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

