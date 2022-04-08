Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 4.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. 18,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,823,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

RIDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 520,157 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.