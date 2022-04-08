London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($118.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. 138,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

