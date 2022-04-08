$LONDON (LONDON) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

$LONDON (LONDON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. $LONDON has a market cap of $314,491.82 and $144.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get $LONDON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.07 or 0.07502502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.44 or 1.00219328 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.