Lobstex (LOBS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $280,485.00

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $914,960.32 and approximately $280,485.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,381,710 coins and its circulating supply is 23,306,283 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

