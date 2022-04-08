loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for loanDepot in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of LDI opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 3,251.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

