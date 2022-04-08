LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveOne Inc. provides platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture as well as owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. LiveOne Inc., formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

