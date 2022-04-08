Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $233.55

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $233.55 and last traded at $234.88, with a volume of 1612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.75 and a 200 day moving average of $282.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

