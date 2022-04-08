LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

