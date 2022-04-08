Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 429.11, a quick ratio of 429.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lion Selection Group Company Profile

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

