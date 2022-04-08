Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $128,625,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.